Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Babyganics issues voluntary recall of one of its products

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.
Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.(Babyganics)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Babyganics has issued a voluntary recall for some of its bubble bath due to the presence of the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae.

According to the FDA, the bacteria doesn’t usually cause healthy individuals to become sick, but it could pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, like diaper rash.

The FDA says infants may be more susceptible than adults.

According to Babyganics, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the voluntary recall at this time.

The specific products involved in the recall include: Babyganics 20-ounce chamomile verbena bubble bath, UPC 8 13277 01375 4, with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid.

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up...
Thew Brewing set to cease operations

Latest News

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the...
Toddler abandoned at the border in the middle of the night, loses shoes in the mud
The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was...
Truck overturns, 10 cows run loose on interstate in North Carolina
It’s been five years since the wave started. A tradition where fans take a moment to put...
Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams