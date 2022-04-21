Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

65 dogs ‘in terrible condition’ rescued in Keokuk County

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a breeder's property in Keokuk County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said a tip from authorities in Florida led to the rescue of 65 dogs “in terrible condition” at a breeder’s property in Hedrick, Iowa.

The ARL of Iowa’s Welfare Intervention Coordinator said the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida alerted them to an animal neglect case in which dogs had gone missing, and were thought to be in Iowa.

The dogs and puppies were reportedly found at the Hedrick property, living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens with little protection from the elements. Some puppies were in wire cages in a camper with no heat.

“One husky is missing part of one of her back legs, and the injury is so severe that the bone is exposed,” the ARL said in a news release. “ARL veterinarians immediately moved her to the Miracle Medical Ward for urgent care.”

The ARL reports the puppies are also infested with parasites, and many of the curly-haired dogs have feces caked into their matted fur.

The dogs are underweight and suffering from ear and eye infections, diarrhea and upper respiratory infections.

All the dogs are now being treated by the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up...
Thew Brewing set to cease operations

Latest News

Eugene Love Jr.
Waterloo Police charge man in connection with January murder
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 65 dogs and puppies in Keokuk County
It’s been five years since the wave started. A tradition where fans take a moment to put...
Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave
The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams