Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit
Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Chief Robert J. Contee III of Metropolitan Police Department said the slain intruder's motive...
Police: Motive of intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence unclear
As COVID-19 assistance programs come to an end, housing advocates are worried how it'll impact...
Iowa advocates concerned about evictions as COVID-19 assistance programs end
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths