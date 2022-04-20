Show You Care
Wet, Dry, and Wet Again

By Joe Winters
Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As our showers come to an end we are looking forward to a seasonal Thursday. Plenty of low-level moisture and a clearing in the sky could allow fog to develop overnight into the morning. Any fog should not last long revealing a mostly sunny day. Highs on Thursday jump into the 60s to near 70. Our next storm already is on the horizon early on Friday with showers and storms. Additional storms, some potentially strong also arrive later on Saturday. Have a great night.

