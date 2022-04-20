Visitation, funeral set for former Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Loved ones and fellow law enforcement will come together Wednesday for a visitation for the former police chief of Dubuque.

Mark Dalsing died last Friday of a sudden illness.

He began his career with the Dubuque Police Department in 1989. He would later take on the role of police chief in 2010.

Dalsing retired in September last year.

He moved to become the affordable housing director for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

A visitation for Dalsing is set for this afternoon, starting at two at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.

His funeral is then set for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.