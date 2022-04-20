Show You Care
Thew Brewing set to cease operations

The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up cans of their beer while they’re still available.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Thew Brewing Company have announced that they will cease brewing operations in the near future.

In a message on their Facebook page, owners Travis and Haley Flenker have announced that they will be moving their venture in a new direction.

Thew has been open in Cedar Rapids since March 16th, 2018.

The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up cans of their beer while they’re still available.

You can reach their full message below:

