Thew Brewing set to cease operations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Thew Brewing Company have announced that they will cease brewing operations in the near future.

In a message on their Facebook page, owners Travis and Haley Flenker have announced that they will be moving their venture in a new direction.

Thew has been open in Cedar Rapids since March 16th, 2018.

The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up cans of their beer while they’re still available.

You can reach their full message below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.