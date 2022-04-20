Swiss artist duo arrive in Cedar Rapids to paint mural downtown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, an award-winning Swiss artist duo began work on a ConnectCR-inspired mural taking place downtown.

The duo named NEVERCREW won a competitive bid for the public art project, the goal of which is to inspire new and fresh ideas that will help propel districts and local communities to the next level.

“We’re thrilled this is finally happening,” said Jesse Thoeming, Executive Director of the Downtown District. “This one goes back to 2019. Working with Murals & More and the City of Cedar Rapids’ Visual Arts Commission, NEVERCREW was selected two years ago almost to the date. It’s been quite the challenge to bring them across the pond in the middle of a global pandemic. But they’re here now and ready to rock. We expect this project to have a positive impact for our downtown.”

The project, which is on the 2nd Avenue and the 4th Street trail, will be the duo’s sixth public art installment in North America. They have completed other works in Vancouver, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Rochester, NY.

“Make no mistake,” said Nick Ludwig, Chair of Murals & More. “Between Murals & More, the City of Cedar Rapids, the Economic Alliance, and the Downtown District, we’ve had a tremendous focus on adding vibrant, unique, and impactful public art throughout our urban core in recent years, much of it done by talented and inspired local artists. But Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in the Hawkeye State. NEVERCREW’s work here will undoubtedly increase a sense of international cosmopolitanism to our downtown, while at the same time pay tribute to a project years in the making that’s going to take our community to a whole new level.”

NEVERCREW’s concept captures several iconic images of Cedar Rapids within a multi-sided crystal that will comprise the majority of the mural.

This will be the first of several new public art additions planned downtown in the spring, summer, and fall months of 2022.

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of April. An official unveiling event will be held in early June.

