Semi-pro Iowa Warhawks play their hearts out in memory of their late teammate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Warhawks, getting ready for their fourth season in Cedar Rapids, has fought through adversity.

One of their players - and team owner - Demarcus Cashaw died of cancer. The sole owner of the team is his fiancé Nautica Walker.

“We decided to keep the team going in his honor,” Walker said.

She’s assembled quite a mix of players from the Cedar Rapids area.

“One of our lineman was 52 so, I’m 23.” said quarterback Rane Wiland. “We have somebody on the team that is 17 so it is a really big range.”

Most played in high school and weren’t ready to give up their dreams of playing pro ball.

“I have always had the edge ever since I stop so I had to get back to it I love the game,” said Wiland. “I love the game and I would like to play at the highest level I can.”

“I would like to play the season play a couple more seasons with his team and get noticed, try to go bigger and go professional.” said 17-year-old defensive back Devieon Irvin.

There’s a lot of talent on the team, and the players have big goals.

“I don’t care where I end up, as long as I make an NFL roster, that is the goal,” said wide receiver Detrick Vondracek.

While professional dreams drive the players, the team is about much more than that.

“We like to push education. The older guys they like to play to healthy younger guys,” said Walker. “It’s also way of keeping a lot of the guys out of trouble.”

The Warhawks will open the season on the road in Kansas before returning home to face the Nebraska Eagles at Coe College on Saturday, April 30th with a 6:30 kickoff.

“We have the speed, the size, the strength of mind, the strength of body,” said Warhawks head coach Jerry Walker. “We are really making this work. We are really proud What’s going on and where we came from to this point.

