Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Rain becomes likely today, wind returns too

Plan on a wet and windy one today. Look for a quarter to half inch of rain in most areas.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet and windy one today! Activity this morning will generally stay pretty isolated, but should expand in coverage around lunchtime into the afternoon. Look for highs around 50 along with windy conditions. A quarter to half inch of rain is expected by the time it’s all over by early evening. Tomorrow still looks like the bright spot of the week with sunshine, light wind and highs into the 60s. The next system is still on track to arrive Friday morning with a good chance of showers and storms. There are additional chances of storms later Saturday into early Sunday, some of which may turn severe if all the ingredients come together in our area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit
Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, April 19
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, April 19
First Alert Forecast
Rainy Mid-Week
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, April 19
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive With Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara