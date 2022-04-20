President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - The treasurer and club president for the Lone Tree Little Lion’s Wrestling Club pled guilty on Wednesday to Theft in the 3rd Degree, for his role in withdrawing and spending money from the club account for personal use.

41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in 2016, and he was named club president in January 2017. When he was named club president, he assumed control of the club bank account and was listed as the only name on the account.

Officials said from January 2017 until August 2019, Chad Bell withdrew and spent money from the club account for personal use until the account was nearly empty. Bell used the club’s money to pay for restaurant bills, online shopping, recreation, personal tax preparation, and a tow bill.

On August 14, 2019, Bell cashed in wrestling club CDs in excess of $8,000 and deposited them into the club account, then continued spending the club money for personal use.

The total loss is about $19,000, according to court documents.

