Popoli’s in Cedar Rapids to close, event center to move in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Popoli’s Ristorante & Sullivan’s Bar will close on May 8, and the building will be repurposed for use as an event center.

The owners of the Cedar Rapids-based restaurant, at 101 3rd Avenue Southwest, previously announced it would discontinue operations in November 2020 amid the pandemic. However, the restaurant reopened at the same location in September 2021.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the owners thanked customers and employees for support and announced an event center would be opening at that location on June 1.

Peppercorn Food Company will operate the event center.

Popoli said it will still honor gift cards before the May 8 closing date.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.