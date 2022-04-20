Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Feds: ‘Intruder’ shot at Peruvian ambassador’s residence

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The Secret Service said the person was shot by uniformed Secret Service officers at the home “following a confrontation.” Officials provided no additional details of the circumstances of the shooting.

The extent of the person’s injuries was also not known. The Secret Service said no officers were injured. The agency has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit
Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
A Michigan based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop