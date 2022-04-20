Owner of 3rd Avenue strip mall reacts to Wednesday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As owner of the strip mall on 3rd Avenue, Kamal Ajram got the call many businessmen dread.

He says while Wednesday morning’s fire is a tragic and unfortunate event, he plans to do everything he can to help the business owners bounce back.

“They need help, they are very small business people and we will be willing to help them get it back to normal for them,” said Ajram.

He says Sisters Boutique has been in this spot for about 4 years.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department hasn’t told him what the cause of the fire is yet.

“The fire, it hurts the other 5 or 6 tenants on the sides with a lot of smoke. Really I don’t know all the details yet, hopefully the fire department will come with some idea of what will happen and we’ll go with insurance and see what they can help with,” said Ajram.

Having been a part of this downtown area for over 30 years, Ajram has no intention of selling or moving.

“I will rebuild new business here but I will never move anywhere else.”

Most of the damage was confined to the Sister’s Boutique, with the rest of the building sustaining minor smoke damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

