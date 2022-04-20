Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Owner of 3rd Avenue strip mall reacts to Wednesday morning fire

Owner of 3rd Avenue strip mall reacts to Wednesday morning fire
Owner of 3rd Avenue strip mall reacts to Wednesday morning fire
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As owner of the strip mall on 3rd Avenue, Kamal Ajram got the call many businessmen dread.

He says while Wednesday morning’s fire is a tragic and unfortunate event, he plans to do everything he can to help the business owners bounce back.

“They need help, they are very small business people and we will be willing to help them get it back to normal for them,” said Ajram.

He says Sisters Boutique has been in this spot for about 4 years.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department hasn’t told him what the cause of the fire is yet.

“The fire, it hurts the other 5 or 6 tenants on the sides with a lot of smoke. Really I don’t know all the details yet, hopefully the fire department will come with some idea of what will happen and we’ll go with insurance and see what they can help with,” said Ajram.

Having been a part of this downtown area for over 30 years, Ajram has no intention of selling or moving.

“I will rebuild new business here but I will never move anywhere else.”

Most of the damage was confined to the Sister’s Boutique, with the rest of the building sustaining minor smoke damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

City of Coggon receives ARPA funding for a Water Main Infrastructure Project
Group of Metro High School students walk out in protest of daycare closure
Group of Metro High School students walk out in protest of daycare closure
Cedar Rapids mural underway
Swiss artist duo arrive in Cedar Rapids to paint mural downtown
A Michigan based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system