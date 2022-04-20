Show You Care
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system

A Michigan-based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne in Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Michigan-based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne in Iowa.

MercyOne previously operated under a joint agreement between Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health since 1998.

MercyOne will transition to Trinity Health’s common platforms, including a single electronic health record, including the MercyOne hospitals in Dubuque and Cedar Falls.

Trinity Health said the transition will be seamless for patients, and is set to finish by the end of summer.

“We are trying to find more people to work in health care in this state, in this organization across the country,” MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said. “While there may be minimal changes down the road, for right now, it is really about the opportunity is what we want.”

MercyOne serves more than three million patients a year from hundreds of centers and care sites.

