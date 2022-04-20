Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Dubuque in May

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mac & Cheese Fest is returning to Dubuque after a two-year hiatus.

Chefs and breweries participate, bringing more than 20 varieties of macaroni and cheese and more than 50 craft beers to sample.

Organizers said the event draws around 1,000 attendees, with proceeds supporting the University of Iowa Hospital’s NICU and Rauen Family Foundation.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 19 at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. A VIP hour will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

