Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Dubuque in May

The Mac & Cheese Fest is returning to Dubuque after a two-year hiatus.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mac & Cheese Fest is returning to Dubuque after a two-year hiatus.

Chefs and breweries participate, bringing more than 20 varieties of macaroni and cheese and more than 50 craft beers to sample.

Organizers said the event draws around 1,000 attendees, with proceeds supporting the University of Iowa Hospital’s NICU and Rauen Family Foundation.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 19 at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. A VIP hour will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit
Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison

Latest News

As COVID-19 assistance programs come to an end, housing advocates are worried how it'll impact...
Iowa advocates concerned about evictions as COVID-19 assistance programs end
On Tuesday, the Iowa City city council approved a program for people living at the Forest View...
Iowa City approves funding to rehome people living in Forest View Mobile Home Park
The Mac & Cheese Fest is returning to Dubuque after a two-year hiatus.
Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Dubuque in May
Firefighters responded to a fire at a strip mall at 705 3rd Avenue SE, just before 3 a.m. on...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids