Iowa Irish Fest to allow credit, debit card purchases, unveils entertainment schedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - All serving stations at Iowa’s Irish Fest will begin allowing credit and debit card purchases over the next two years.

Credit and debit cards will still be used to buy vendor cash for food and drinks.

Organizers with the three-day festival, scheduled for August 5-7, made the announcement on Wednesday, along with a schedule for the entertainment at this year’s festival.

“This development, and every development we incorporate, is to help improve the Fest experience for our attendees,” Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director, said. “Overall, those who bring their debit or credit cards experience less wait time and fewer lines, allowing them to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Fest.”

Organizers released the following schedule:

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Friday only

Gaelic Storm – Saturday only

The High Kings – Sunday headliner, Saturday performer

The Screaming Orphans – Friday/Saturday/ Sunday

Scythian – Friday only

The Elders – Saturday only

Socks in the Frying Pan – Friday only

The Dublin City Ramblers – Friday/Saturday/ Sunday Sendoff Performance

The Logues – Friday/Saturday

Aoife Scott – Saturday/Sunday

Boxing Banjo – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

The Friel Sisters – Saturday/Sunday

Shane Hennessy – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

The Black Donnellys – Saturday/Sunday

Ian Gould – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

Brother Crowe – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

Blame Not the Bard – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

Peadar Hickey – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

Trinity Irish Dancers – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

For more information, click here.

