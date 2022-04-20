Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for the public’s help in regards to an assault case that occurred on Sunday.

Iowa City Police responded to an alley in the 10 block of South Dubuque Street for a report of an armed subject on April 17th, 2022 at 1:42 am. Witnesses reported seeing two men with firearms flee the area prior to officers arriving.

Three people reported being assaulted during the incident, including one who reported being struck in the face during the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Iowa City Police believe the people pictured have information on the incident and would like to speak with them. Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

In addition, anyone in that area with security cameras is asked to review their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department with any potential footage or information about this incident.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

