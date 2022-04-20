Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for the public’s help in regards to an assault case that occurred on Sunday.

Iowa City Police responded to an alley in the 10 block of South Dubuque Street for a report of an armed subject on April 17th, 2022 at 1:42 am. Witnesses reported seeing two men with firearms flee the area prior to officers arriving.

Three people reported being assaulted during the incident, including one who reported being struck in the face during the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Iowa City Police believe the people pictured have information on the incident and would like to speak with them. Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

In addition, anyone in that area with security cameras is asked to review their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department with any potential footage or information about this incident.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up...
Thew Brewing set to cease operations
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Davenport Parks and Recreation hosting a spring cleanup on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
City of Davenport holding ‘Earth Day Extravaganza’ at Fejervary Learning Center
(Source: WAFB)
Des Moines man sentenced to 50 years for woman’s murder