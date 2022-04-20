Iowa City approves funding to rehome people living in Forest View Mobile Home Park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is using some of its federal pandemic relief money to relocate more than 82 people living in Forest View Mobile Home Park.

In 2015, a plan was put in place to redevelop the mobile home park and rehome the people living there. However, that plan fell through, and now the city is stepping in, using taxpayer dollars to try and help vulnerable people get stabilized.

Donna Davis, a resident of the mobile home park since 1985, said it isn’t the outcome she wanted, but at least she isn’t walking away with nothing.

“We’ve had carpenters union people and the Habitat for Humanity for the last two winters trying to cobble trailers together, so people can live in them,” Davis said. “It’s a mess.”

On Tuesday, the city council approved a program for people living there to apply for $15,750 to help them move or pay rent.

The source of the funding is the money from the American Rescue Plan Act that came in 2021 for pandemic relief.

A developer was supposed to help neighbors like Margarita Baltasar get better housing somewhere new, but that developer pulled out, and now the city has stepped in.

“I remember the first time we were here, my daughter was only four-years-old, and now she’s going to be 11,” Baltasar said to the city council at its meeting Tuesday.

The city’s total expenditure on Forest View is between $1.2 million and $1.3 million, but still doesn’t address the reality that families moving out might not be able to afford a new place in Iowa City.

“This road won’t be easy for a lot, because of the rents in our community,” said Mayor Bruce Teague. “Now, I think that is something for us to continue to work on.”

Like many living here, Davis knows the market for housing, and is worried about the future.

“This is not a time to have to be looking for housing,” she said. “Everything is so expensive. We’re used to living in our own home. We’re not sure we want to go the apartment route, but we’re not sure what else is open.”

People could start applying in May, and the city said the funding should be available by the end of May.

