Group in Tama County working to stop wind turbine project

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - A group called Tama County Against Turbines met Tuesday night to mobilize against a wind turbine project planned for the area.

The project is being proposed by Apex Clean Energy.

Jon Winkelpleck is chairman of the recently formed group. He led a presentation that included a number of arguments against the project. He said signing a land easement was to lose your rights as a landowner. We asked if he had been offered an easement. He said, “several times. And we declined. We didn’t want to hear what they were paying. We didn’t care. Money is not everything. You would not put a price on the quality of your life.”

Winkelpleck and the other presenters also argued the project could have health impacts. The primary argument, though, was “It all goes back to nobody wants to look at these things.” He added, “As farmers, we are caretakers of the land while we are here. And I want to leave this land in better shape than when I found it.”

In order to prevent the project from moving forward, the group wants stronger restrictions on wind energy. They say the current ordinances in effect are 24 years old, outdated and from a time when turbines were smaller. Larry Vest, one of three members of the Tama County Board of Supervisors, said the latest ordinance is in fact from 2010. During the presentation Tuesday evening, a speaker called the 2010 ordinance “rubber stamping” and said the 1998 ordinance was “basically intact in its original form.”

We reached out to Apex Clean Energy for comment on the group’s claims. They have not responded.

Tama County Against Turbines plans to go before the Board of Supervisors on April 25 to ask for a moratorium on wind turbines in the county.

