Group of Metro High School students walk out in protest of daycare closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced earlier this month that the daycare intended for Metro High School students who have children, will close at the end of the school year. The district says only one to two children attend the daycare regularly.

That’s what prompted a group of 20-25 students to walk outside of Metro Wednesday.

“The daycare is probably the only reason I’m graduating this year,” said Caydence Miller, a senior at the school. Miller’s 1-year-old son is one of the only children using the daycare regularly.

”Even though there’s not many students that do use the daycare I think that those students are now not going to graduate and I don’t think it matters how many students that is,” she said.

One student told TV9 she knows more students who would be using the daycare as soon as next year.

”I know for a fact there are a few pregnant moms who are going here next year who are going to need this program who won’t be able to have it,” said Alyssa Baugh, a junior.

The daycare was also a class where students say they learned important skills to carry into their future.

”I like know how to take better care of kids,” said Makayla Voelker, a junior.

”I think it’s a good class for students just to have in general because they may not have that at home,” added Abriella Wilson, a senior at the school.

”Learning about children is really beneficial and for people who want to be like a daycare person in the future it could really help,” said Nevaeh Johnson, a junior.

Students told us losing the daycare won’t only mean losing a class, but potentially a resource to help young parents to finish high school. The daycare is free to students through the Block Grant.

”It’s something bigger than just losing the daycare it’s, it’s if you take away the daycare it’s like making the parents feel like they’re all alone,” Tayven Pasker said, a sophomore.

”I know many people that don’t go to Metro that can’t go to school because they have children. So having the daycare really gives an opportunity for young parents to get an education,” Wiloe Pearson added.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent us a statement today on behalf of Cynthia Phillips, the Executive Director of High Schools: “Metro High School has worked with the current student and will work with any future students on options for daycare services and childcare education. Although we honor the benefits that this daycare program has provided to prior students and parents, there are opportunities that now exist to serve teen parents that Metro will partner with. This allows us to re-examine the current $418,426.61 daycare programming cost in order to expand courses at Metro. It is important to Metro to find caring, personalized and fiscally responsible ways to serve all students,” Phillips said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.