Early morning fire in downtown Cedar Rapids
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Crews responded to a call of a fire just before 3:00 a.m.
This is at the intersection of 7th Street Southeast and 3rd Avenue Southeast.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building in the area.
Multiple businesses and storefronts are located in the area.
This is a developing story.
