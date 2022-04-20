Early morning fire in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Crews responded to a call of a fire just before 3:00 a.m.

This is at the intersection of 7th Street Southeast and 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building in the area.

Multiple businesses and storefronts are located in the area.

This is a developing story.

Be sure to stay with TV9 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.