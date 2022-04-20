Dubuque Police announce procession route for former chief Dalsing’s funeral

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have announced the procession route for former police Chief Mark Dalsing.

Mark Dalsing died last Friday of a sudden illness. He began his career with the Dubuque Police Department in 1989. He would later take on the role of police chief in 2010. Dalsing retired in September last year.

His funeral is then set for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.

Interested residents can view the procession between approximately 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

South Grandview Avenue between Dodge Street and HWY 151/61.

Iowa Street from 5th Street through 9th Street as the procession passes the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center (770 Iowa Street).

