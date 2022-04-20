Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque Police announce procession route for former chief Dalsing’s funeral

Dubuque Police announce procession route for former police chief Mark Dalsing (PHOTO BY:...
Dubuque Police announce procession route for former police chief Mark Dalsing (PHOTO BY: DUBUQUE POLICE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have announced the procession route for former police Chief Mark Dalsing.

Mark Dalsing died last Friday of a sudden illness. He began his career with the Dubuque Police Department in 1989. He would later take on the role of police chief in 2010. Dalsing retired in September last year.

His funeral is then set for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.

Interested residents can view the procession between approximately 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • South Grandview Avenue between Dodge Street and HWY 151/61.
  • Iowa Street from 5th Street through 9th Street as the procession passes the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center (770 Iowa Street).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Owner of 3rd Avenue strip mall reacts to Wednesday morning fire
Owner of 3rd Avenue strip mall reacts to Wednesday morning fire
City of Coggon receives ARPA funding for a Water Main Infrastructure Project
Group of Metro High School students walk out in protest of daycare closure
Group of Metro High School students walk out in protest of daycare closure
Cedar Rapids mural underway
Swiss artist duo arrive in Cedar Rapids to paint mural downtown
A Michigan based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system