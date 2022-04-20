Show You Care
Des Moines couple gets engaged after finishing Boston Marathon together

A couple from Des Moines celebrated finishing the Boston Marathon together in a very special way.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A couple from Des Moines celebrated finishing the Boston Marathon together in a very special way.

Alban Crook popped the question to his now fiancé, Karen Brophy, just moments after finishing the race.

The couple met while working at Hy-Vee, and have been together for eight years.

Brophy said it was the perfect way to end the race they’d both worked so hard to compete in.

“I’m like, ‘what is he doing?’ And I felt like it kind of went in slow motion but it was pretty exciting. I’m really excited and it’s taken me a minute to process it but I just thought that was really sweet,” Brophy said.

The couple said they finished their big day in Boston with a lobster dinner and some ice cream.

