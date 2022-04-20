City of Davenport holding ‘Earth Day Extravaganza’ at Fejervary Learning Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Parks and Recreation department will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 by hosting a spring cleanup event a Fejervary Learning Center.

Volunteer green thumbers are invited to spend the afternoon raking, weeding, picking up small branches and sticks, and help beautify the park.

The event is open to people of all ages, although children must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers are asked to wear long sleeves and pants, along with closed-toe shoes. All other tools will be provided by the city.

“Earth Day Extravaganza is one of my favorite events of the year. It celebrates Earth Day, marks the start of our Fejervary Family Fun Day event series, and offers residents an opportunity to help beautify this community favorite space after a long winter,” said Amanda Randerson, Davenport Parks and Recreation event supervisor.

There is no cost for Earth Day Extravaganza, which runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

