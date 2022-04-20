City of Coggon receives ARPA funding for Water Main Infrastructure Project

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors recently awarded the first of two rounds of American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funding to cities and organizations. One town received nearly $500,000 in the pandemic relief funds.

That town is Coggon - population about 700. The roughly $479,000 in ARPA funding will go toward the water main project. The current four-inch main is a dead end and doesn’t connect to a six-inch main in another area.

This limits fire fighting capabilities for the area. The updated water main will allow the surrounding area to be used for development... helping grow the city.

”It’s a lot for a small town. Everything that we have going on. Between the bridge, the water infrastructure project. With the wastewater being fairly new. I think our community is moving forward in a good way. So, I hope to see more people develop in this area,” said Brenda Quandt, Coggon City Clerk.

The new wastewater treatment plant cost nearly three million dollars. And replacing the bridge on third street will cost about half a million dollars.

So these ARPA dollars lets one project get started while freeing up borrowing capacity to tackle the bridge project.

”We have a constitutional debt limit and with this bridge project, we’re kind of right at the max. So, without this funding we wouldn’t be able to go out and borrow for these other projects that need to be done for the city,” said Quandt.

The Department of Transportation is helping with a portion of the new bridge. But the city will still have to pay more than $400,000 for that project.

And as the DOT money comes in for the bridge, the city will be able to move onto its next road project: making street repairs around Coggon.

