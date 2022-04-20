Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis

The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.(KOLN-TV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to Minneapolis.

The conference says the women’s tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024.

The men’s tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events.

Chicago will host the men’s tournament next year to make up for 2021 when the event was shifted to Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Minneapolis will be the fifth different host on the men’s side.

The women’s tournament will move out of Indianapolis for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

“The kids keep me young.” After five decades, Iowa track legend Jim Patterson will retire from...
“The kids keep me young.” After five decades, Iowa track legend Jim Patterson will retire from starting
Semi-pro Iowa Warhawks play their hearts out in memory of their late teammate
Semi-pro Iowa Warhawks play their hearts out in memory of their late teammate
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras looks on during the Citrus Bowl.
Iowa QB Petras fighting for job after offense underperforms
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit