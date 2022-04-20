12th Anniversary of Deepwater Horizon Disaster

(CNN) - Wednesday marks the 12th Anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

The blast on the BP-contracted, Transocean-owned rig killed 11 workers on board.

It also resulted in the catastrophic release of oil from the rig and the underwater well to which it was connected.

Over the course of 87 days, it became the largest accidental oil spill in U.S. history.

Roughly 168 million gallons of oil spewed into the gulf.

The disaster ultimately resulted in criminal charges and billions of dollars in damages paid out by BP.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.