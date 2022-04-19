Show You Care
Urbana man arrested for domestic abuse

Raymond Cullins
Raymond Cullins(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on W. Wood St after a third party, who was not on scene, alleged that a female was being held against her will with a handgun involved.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, 31-year-old Raymond Cullins, and found no weapons were involved. The victim reported that the Cullins pushed her, causing her to fall onto the ground after an argument. The defendant denied pushing the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Cullins was arrested for domestic abuse assault by a resident household member and taken to the Benton County Jail.

