Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unity Pointy Health announced that it is dropping its mask requirements for visitors at three of its hospitals - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Anyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms, has had a known COVID-19 exposure in the past 10 days, is not fully vaccinated, and/or is immunocompromised, is still recommended to wear a mask.

The change is scheduled to take place on April 19th. Unity Point Health currently has an employee vaccination rate of roughly 98-percent with about 100 religious & medical exemptions.

Unity Point Health is citing a decrease in COVID cases for the change and they say that the policy will be reversed if COVID numbers begin to rise again.

