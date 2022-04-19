Taxpayers who missed April 18th filing deadline should file now to limit penalties and interest
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is encouraging taxpayers who missed Monday’s tax-filing deadline to file as soon as possible.
Taxpayers that are due a refund receive no penalty for filing late, but those who owe will have potential penalties and interest added.
Some taxpayers automatically qualify for extra time to file and pay taxes due without penalties and interest. They include but are not limited to:
- Members of the military who served or are currently serving in a combat zone. They may qualify for an additional extension of at least 180 days to file and pay taxes.
- Support personnel in combat zones or a contingency operation in support of the Armed Forces. They may also qualify for a filing and payment extension of at least 180 days.
- Taxpayers outside the United States. U.S. citizens and resident aliens who live and work outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including military members on duty who don’t qualify for the combat zone extension, may qualify for a 2-month filing and payment extension.
- Some disaster victims. Those who qualify have more time to file and pay what they owe.
Families who don’t owe taxes to the IRS can still file their 2021 tax returns and also still claim the Child Tax Credit without any penalty till April 15th, 2025.
Due tax payments can be paid at IRS.gov/Payments.
