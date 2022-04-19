Taxpayers who missed April 18th filing deadline should file now to limit penalties and interest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is encouraging taxpayers who missed Monday’s tax-filing deadline to file as soon as possible.

Taxpayers that are due a refund receive no penalty for filing late, but those who owe will have potential penalties and interest added.

Some taxpayers automatically qualify for extra time to file and pay taxes due without penalties and interest. They include but are not limited to:

Families who don’t owe taxes to the IRS can still file their 2021 tax returns and also still claim the Child Tax Credit without any penalty till April 15th, 2025.

Due tax payments can be paid at IRS.gov/Payments.

