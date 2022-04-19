Show You Care
Suspect pleads not guilty in Battle Creek, IA shooting

Derek Mefferd is charged with attempted murder.
By Matt Breen
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to several charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at another man hitting him once.

Derek Mefferd, of Battle Creek, Iowa, is charged attempted murder and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Court documents reveal Mefferd fired a handgun multiple times at Darin Fritz on Sunday, March 20th.

According to the criminal complaint the two were at a Battle Creek home, and fighting over a woman. After the woman pulled Fritz away, Mefferd reportedly appeared in the room with a handgun and threatened Fritz according to the complaint. Mefferd fired at least one round into a wall. The fighting eventually started again downstairs.

Mefferd is accused of shooting Fritz once in the leg, and striking him in the head with the gun.

