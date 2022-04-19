Show You Care
Rainy Mid-Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure in the Plains moves toward Iowa bringing rain. Showers developing in the morning across Eastern Iowa. As the storms system continues to move through some thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Areas of heavy rainfall are possible with over an inch in some locations. Thursday is the bright spot of the week with seasonably mild conditions along with sunshine. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

