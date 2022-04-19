Rainy Mid-Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure in the Plains moves toward Iowa bringing rain. Showers developing in the morning across Eastern Iowa. As the storms system continues to move through some thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Areas of heavy rainfall are possible with over an inch in some locations. Thursday is the bright spot of the week with seasonably mild conditions along with sunshine. Have a great night.

