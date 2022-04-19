Show You Care
Prosecutor says uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Cedar Rapids mass shooting suspect in prison

By Ethan Stein
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents say Dimione Walker, who is the second man arrested related to a fatal mass shooting in Cedar Rapids, has already faced years in prison multiple times in the past. The problem, according to Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness (D), was finding people comfortable with testifying against him in court.

Documents show many charges against Walker were dismissed including charged assault, criminal mischief, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon over the course of several years.

Lyness said potential witnesses were uncooperative with law enforcement because people felt like they were putting themselves at risk. She said it made prosecuting people more difficult and frustrating.

“It’s extremely frustrating as a prosecutor to have people more afraid of a perpetrator than being willing to come forward and put them behind bars when they are extremely dangerous,” Lyness said.

According to court documents, Walker plead guilty to trafficking stolen weapons in 2018 in exchange for having other charges dismissed. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison.

However, his sentence translated into about two years in custody after he left the Iowa Department of Corrections in April 2020. About five months later, Walker was arrested in Chicago.

The US Marshalls said the Illinois Department of Corrections also wanted the 29-year-old for violating his parole and arrested him Monday in a south Chicago suburb.

