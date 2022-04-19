Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police: Dad stabs toddler during pursuit, tells officers he feared relatives would abuse son

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.(Blue Springs Police Department)
By Shain Bergan and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police said he was stabbed by his father during a pursuit Monday in Missouri.

KCTV reports officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at an intersection. Investigators said Ong drove away from the scene in an effort to get away from police.

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. Police said he pulled his son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase.

Beighley-Beck and Ong were both arrested after the chase ended just north of Interstate 70.

Detectives said he later told police he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in intensive care.

Beighley-Beck is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, while Ong is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Beighley-Beck is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center without bond. A bond of $50,000 was requested for Ong.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville City Councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield
Fayette County teen arrested on sexual abuse charges for the second time
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets

Latest News

Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from the chamber to cheer the vote...
Gun safety activists decry inaction as US shootings surge
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
Uber, Lyft drop mask mandate for riders, drivers
A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons'...
Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons' performance, study says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases