Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation to hold ‘Citywide Drop-Off Day’ on Saturday

Citywide Drop-off day
Citywide Drop-off day(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 23rd, the City of Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation will hold the Citywide Drop-Off Day from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Hydro Parking Lot.

Citywide Drop-Off Day is a returning event where residential solid waste customers can dispose of residential bulk items and solid waste for free.

Customers should bring their items to the Hydro Parking Lot where they will be directed to dump their waste. Bridge City Sanitation will load the waste and haul everything to the Ottumwa/Wapello County Landfill.

This is not a free landfill day, only a drop-off for city customers at the location. Customers should be prepared to show a driver’s license with a City of Ottumwa address.

Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation will not be accepting construction debris, hazardous material, tires, recyclables, yard waste, and commercial waste.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets
Two vehicles are damaged after a crash in Covington on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Two hurt in crash near Covington on Sunday
New Cedar Rapids Church opens on Easter Sunday
New Cedar Rapids church opens on Easter Sunday

Latest News

Administrators and teachers at Notre Dame Academy banned together and decided to donate their...
Iowa Senate passes bill that allows teens to watch school age children unsupervised
Old Creamery Theater
Amana Colonies bringing back live theater
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020
New Kirkwood program for high school students aims to keep early childhood educators in the...
New Kirkwood program for high school students aims to keep early childhood educators in the Iowa City area