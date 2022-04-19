Michigan based non-profit to become sole parent company for MercyOne

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Trinity Health announced on Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne.

MercyOne has 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations, and more than 420 care sites offering a range of health and wellness services.

“We strongly believe this transition to become a full member of the Trinity Health family will result in a stronger, more cohesive health system better able to offer a convenient and personalized circle of care for all we serve,” said Bob Ritz, president, and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “We are delighted to have the agreement in place as we plan for the future of our mission.”

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states.

