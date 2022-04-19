Marion Fire Chief Debra Krebill set to retire April 30th

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly 31 years with the Marion Fire Department, Chief Debra Krebill is set to retire.

Krebill started working at the Marion Fire Department in 1991. She started as a paramedic, pump operator, fire investigator, and more before working up the ranks - from captain to district chief to deputy fire chief and then to fire chief in 2014.

“Marion has become part of me, and I’ll forever be in the City’s debt for the wonderful life it’s given me,” Krebill said.

When she retires, Krebill plans on helping at her family farm, volunteering, and traveling. But she plans to keep Marion as her home.

The City has begun the recruitment process for Marion’s next fire chief. Deputy Chief Jason Hansen will serve as interim chief for the first 90 days after Krebill’s retirement.

A retirement reception is planned to honor Krebill at Fire Station No. 1, 100 Irish Drive, Marion, on Friday, April 22nd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

