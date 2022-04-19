Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Marion Fire Chief Debra Krebill set to retire April 30th

Deb Krebill
Deb Krebill(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly 31 years with the Marion Fire Department, Chief Debra Krebill is set to retire.

Krebill started working at the Marion Fire Department in 1991. She started as a paramedic, pump operator, fire investigator, and more before working up the ranks - from captain to district chief to deputy fire chief and then to fire chief in 2014.

“Marion has become part of me, and I’ll forever be in the City’s debt for the wonderful life it’s given me,” Krebill said.

When she retires, Krebill plans on helping at her family farm, volunteering, and traveling. But she plans to keep Marion as her home.

The City has begun the recruitment process for Marion’s next fire chief. Deputy Chief Jason Hansen will serve as interim chief for the first 90 days after Krebill’s retirement.

A retirement reception is planned to honor Krebill at Fire Station No. 1, 100 Irish Drive, Marion, on Friday, April 22nd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville City Councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield
Fayette County teen arrested on sexual abuse charges for the second time
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

Latest News

Area food pantries see increase in food insecurity since extra SNAP benefits came to an end
Area food pantries see increase in food insecurity since extra SNAP benefits came to an end
Taxpayers that are due a refund receive no penalty for filing late, but those who owe will have...
Taxpayers who missed April 18th filing deadline should file now to limit penalties and interest
Raymond Cullins
Urbana man arrested for domestic abuse
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette