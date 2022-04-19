Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 23rd, from 9:00 am till 4:00 pm, Canadian Pacific (CP) will hold a job fair in order to find potential conductors, rail car mechanics, track laborers, or signal maintainers.

The company says they are looking to hire 200 high-paying positions in Iowa this year, primarily in Davenport, Ottumwa, and Marquette.

CP says they will hire 70 conductors in Davenport, 50 in Marquette, and 45 in Ottumwa. New-hire conductors start at $30 per hour and go up from there. There is also a sign-on bonus of $5,000.

Information sessions will also be held at 9:30 am and 1:30 pm. You can find more information on their website about all of the positions they are hiring here.

