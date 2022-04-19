Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Jesup will not sell part of historic road to developer

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - The stretch of South Street between 6th and 7th Streets will remain the property of the city.

Monday night, city council members decided not to put forth a motion to vacate, or get rid of, the street.

Vacating the street became an issue because developer Jason Thompson bought two parcels of property, one on either side of the road. He said he had no plans at present to do anything that would interfere with the road, but he also said, “the smaller parcel is so small that you couldn’t even put a, you know, small coffee shop there if you wanted to.”

The road is said to be a portion of Historic Route 20, and its place in history was one reason many opposed vacating the street.

Victoria Karsten doesn’t even live in Jesup— she said her son does— but she got more than 50 people to sign a petition opposing vacating the street. “When I was younger, my youth agricultural group would get together and do a road trip actually. So we actually did use this section of road and we went up to the original.”

The road’s history was just one of several reasons people opposed the move. There is one home on the road that can only be reached from South Street; the property owner had concerns about access. Others worried if the city sold this time, it would set a precedent. People also expressed concerns that there was no solid plan from Thompson detailing how the space would be used if the street were vacated.

City council took no action, preventing the sale of the street. However, officials did say Thompson could reapply in the future with specific plans for the properties.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets
Two vehicles are damaged after a crash in Covington on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Two hurt in crash near Covington on Sunday

Latest News

Chief Mark Dalsing (right) served the Dubuque Police Department for more than 30 years.
Dubuque PD remembers Chief Dalsing's legacy
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors
Jesup
Plan to develop Jesup road is not moving forward
Unity Point dropping mask requirements for most people