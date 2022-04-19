Iowa Senate passes bill that allows teens to watch school age children unsupervised

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Senate passed H.F.2198 on Monday, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to care for school-age kids at child care centers without adult supervision.

The bill passed in a 30-18 vote.

Those in favor of the bill say it would provide an option for child care centers to help with staffing, while those opposed fear lack of supervision could mean leaving the teens without a mentor to help develop appropriate practices for the job.

The bill will now go to the Iowa House, and then Gov. Reynolds in order to become law.

