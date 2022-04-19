Show You Care
Iowa Legislative Session continues after official end date on Tuesday

By Emily Schrad
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday was supposed to be the last day of session for the Iowa legislature, but parties still have some issues they’re debating.

We reached out to Republicans and Democrats to see what’s holding up the conclusion of the session. I only heard back from Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader, Zach Wahls, said a big sticking point is school vouchers.

Vouchers would use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition. A priority of Governor Reynolds, saying it gives Iowa families more choice over their kids’ educations.

Wahls said Senate Democrats and House Democrats as well as some House Republicans have come together opposing the plan.

”There needs to be a compromise. I think it’s very clear that there are not votes at the moment in the house to pass a privatization of a voucher scheme. And so, the Senate republicans will have to realize that it’s not going to happen this year,” said Wahls.

Wahls said the Senate Republicans have signaled they will stay in session as long as it takes to make vouchers happen.

