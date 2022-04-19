Iowa high schooler gets perfect ACT score

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa high schooler got a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Sydney Madetzke, a junior at Ankeny High School, said she found out her results while in class.

“It was really, like, honestly a surprise for me, but it was honestly just so exciting. I opened it in the middle of French class, so I was like almost hyperventilating in the middle of class because it was so exciting,” Madetzke said.

Less than one-half of 1 percent of all test takers earn the top score.

Madetzke encouraged other students prepping for the big test to study ahead of time.

She said she wants to study chemical engineering, but doesn’t know where yet.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.