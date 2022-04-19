Show You Care
Husband of Coralville City Councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of second degree sexual abuse.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement said they have arrested a man who co-owns a Coralville child care center for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

In a criminal complaint, police arrested Jeffrey Dodds on Monday on two counts of second degree sexual abuse between June 1 and Nov. 19, 2021.

Dodds co-owns Simple Abundance Child Care in Coralville with his wife, Jill Dodds, who has served on the Coralville City Council since 2012. The child care center’s website says they care for 12 children ranging in age from birth to five years. It also says Jeffrey Dodds previously worked as an EMT/firefighter.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said the case involves a victim under the age of 14, while that child was in Dodds’ care at their home address.

Childcareservices.com lists the address of Simple Abundance as the Dodds’ home address of 1400 block of 12th Avenue in Coralville.

Dodds is set to make an initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

