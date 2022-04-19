Show You Care
Former Vice President Pence to visit Iowa Saturday

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Rep. Randy Feenstra in Carroll on Saturday for Iowa’s 4th District Convention.

Feenstra said he and Pence will serve breakfast to convention delegates from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the convention starting at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School.

“Congressman Randy Feenstra has been a champion for Iowa, his district, and the conservative movement,” Pence said in a news release. “I look forward to joining Randy and meeting Republican delegates in the 4th District to discuss our shared conservative values and vision for Iowa’s future.”

Pence endorsed Feenstra’s re-election campaign at Feenstra’s Family Picnic in Sioux Center last year.

