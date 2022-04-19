Eastern Iowa Airport drops mask mandate
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Airport officials made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it follows the Transportation Security Administration’s decision to stop enforcement of the mask mandate on public transportation and transportation hubs.
A federal judge struck down the national mask mandate for planes and other mass transit on Monday.
