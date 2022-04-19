Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport drops mask mandate

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

Airport officials made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it follows the Transportation Security Administration’s decision to stop enforcement of the mask mandate on public transportation and transportation hubs.

A federal judge struck down the national mask mandate for planes and other mass transit on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets
Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield
Fayette County teen arrested on sexual abuse charges for the second time
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

Latest News

We all have that one song which touches our hearts or makes you feel like the songwriter wrote...
Former American Idol contestant writes song for Winterset tornado victim
We all have that one song which touches our hearts or makes you feel like the songwriter wrote...
Former American Idol contestant writes song for Winterset tornado victim
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Pence to visit Iowa Saturday
An Iowa high schooler got a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.
Iowa high schooler gets perfect ACT score