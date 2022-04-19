Eastern Iowa Airport drops mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

Airport officials made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it follows the Transportation Security Administration’s decision to stop enforcement of the mask mandate on public transportation and transportation hubs.

A federal judge struck down the national mask mandate for planes and other mass transit on Monday.

Passengers, employees and guests are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings in the terminal. https://t.co/4Qh6ZSdMam — Eastern Iowa Airport (@fly_CID) April 19, 2022

