Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque police chief talks impact and legacy of late chief Dalsing

The Dubuque Police Department is honoring the impact and legacy of late police chief Mark Dalsing.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Chief Jeremy Jensen with the Dubuque Police Department says former chief Mark Dalsing’s legacy will live on forever.

Chief Dalsing died on Friday after a sudden illness. He served the Dubuque Police Department for more than three decades and retired in 2021.

“It is hard,” Jensen, Dalsing’s successor, said. “It is a friendship first, and then comes everything else.”

Jensen was appointed as Dalsing’s successor in March, but they had worked together for 28 years. Chief Dalsing was one of Jensen’s original field training officers. He was also the one that promoted him to captain in 2012 and then to assistant chief of police in 2018.

Jensen said, now that Dalsing has passed, he feels a new sense of responsibility being his successor.

“You know that saying, ‘You stand on the shoulders of the previous generation’? Well, I was standing on his (Dalsing’s) pretty hard here the last few months,” Jensen mentioned. “I had my resource, I could still call him, text him and say, ‘Hey what is up with this’, or ‘What do you think about that?’ Now I do not have that, and now there is this sense of responsibility that things that he started seems like there is more urgency to it.

He points to two major projects that Dalsing started that he wants to make sure keep moving forward. First, he emphasized how Dalsing focused heavily on officer wellness, both physically and mentally. He also mentioned the former chief made community engagement a priority, encouraging officers to become a part of the community more than just patrolling.

“It is so interesting to see how much impact he had,” Jensen commented. “I knew he was involved in a lot. You would go anywhere with him and people knew him, but now you are hearing the little stories. If you ran into Mark at the store with your kids, he would ignore you and go to your kids and start playing with your kids. That is the way he was.”

Jensen said, right now, making sure their officers are healthy is the number one priority. He explained the Wellness Committee, an initiative Dalsing started, and peer support groups have been at the police department nonstop assisting staff.

A visitation will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 20 from 2 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. A wake service will follow at 7:45 p.m.

On Thursday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m., a funeral Mass will be held at the church. The burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets
Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield
Fayette County teen arrested on sexual abuse charges for the second time
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Chief Mark Dalsing (right) served the Dubuque Police Department for more than 30 years.
Dubuque PD remembers Chief Dalsing's legacy
Jesup
Jesup will not sell part of historic road to developer
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors