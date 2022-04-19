Delaware County man pleads guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Show You Care
A man from Delaware County pled guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Delaware County pled guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

43-year-old Matthew Welcher admitted at the plea hearing that on May 24th, he possessed a rifle after having been convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and while he was subject to a no-contact order.

Welcher faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

