Delaware County man pleads guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Delaware County pled guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

43-year-old Matthew Welcher admitted at the plea hearing that on May 24th, he possessed a rifle after having been convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and while he was subject to a no-contact order.

Welcher faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.