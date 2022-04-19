Clear Creek Amana teacher runs Boston marathon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is congratulating one of its teachers for finishing the Boston Marathon!

The district posted a picture of teacher and coach Megan Miller, along with a message recognizing her accomplishment, on Facebook.

The post called her an amazing role model for all.

It also pointed out she was wearing a CCA Clipper shirt too.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.