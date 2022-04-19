Show You Care
Clear Creek Amana teacher runs Boston marathon

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is congratulating one of its teachers for...
The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is congratulating one of its teachers for finishing the Boston Marathon!
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is congratulating one of its teachers for finishing the Boston Marathon!

The district posted a picture of teacher and coach Megan Miller, along with a message recognizing her accomplishment, on Facebook.

The post called her an amazing role model for all.

It also pointed out she was wearing a CCA Clipper shirt too.

