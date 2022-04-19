Show You Care
Child abuse reports increased in Iowa in 2021

Reports of Child abuse and neglect increased last year in Iowa.
By WOI
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Reports of Child abuse and neglect increased last year in Iowa, according to new data from the Iowa Department of Human Services.

It shows reports rose by more than 5,400 last year compared to 2020. The agency believes the increase is due to the pandemic.

The pandemic pulled children away from mandated reporters like teachers, and advocates say we’re starting to see the long term impact.

Victoria Ricke, with the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center in Des Moines, said the number of children her center serves has not changed, but there have been some differences.

“We did see more of things that happened in families that probably wouldn’t have happened had there not been so much stress placed on the family unit at the beginning,” said Ricke. “A lot of time was spent together, people were really nervous and overwhelmed at things that were happening. And so there was more physical abuse or domestic violence. Kids, we’re spending more time on the internet. So we saw a lot of internet crimes that happened and came to us.”

As for what the public can do, Ricke said it is as simple as checking in with the children in your life.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-362-2178. If you believe a child is in imminent danger, call 911.

