Bond hearing set for Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court last week by video feed from the jail.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 32-year-old Timothy Rush has a bond hearing set in relation to the shooting that took place at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on April 10th.

Rush is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder after the mass shooting killed two and injured ten others.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

On Monday, officials announced the arrest of a second suspect, 29-year-old Dimione Walker, in connection to the shooting.

Rush’s hearing is set for April 21st.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

